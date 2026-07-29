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BlackRock joins Meta’s El Paso Data Center project: What it means for city agreements and taxpayers

KVIA
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Published 12:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Tuesday, Meta released a statement saying they are entering a financial partnership with BlackRock for the El Paso data center.

The partnership gives BlackRock 80% interest while Meta retains 20% ownership.

A spokesperson from Meta says the partnership with BlackRock won't have an impact on the day-to-day operations or Meta's commitment to El Paso. They say BlackRock will only be providing funding.

ABC-7 has reached out to City Attorney Karla Nieman about if the City received written notice of the partnership as required by Section 10 of the 380 Economic Development Program Agreement and how it impacts the standing Community Benefit Agreement with Meta.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

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Nina Gallegos

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