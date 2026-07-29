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Canutillo ISD celebrates completion of first bond renovation project

KVIA
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New
Published 6:15 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) held a ribbon cutting at Reyes Elementary for the first renovation project funded by 2024 Canutillo Bond.

According to district officials, the total cost of renovations at Reyes Elementary was estimated to be around $1 million dollars.

A spokesperson from CISD say the renovations were for instructional technology including improved internet connectivity and the installation of interactive white boards in every classroom and other instructional spaces.

CISD says that the interactive whiteboards give teachers access to modern instructional technology that promotes student engagement and hands-on learning. Teachers have also received training to effectively integrate the technology into daily instruction.

“Teaching and learning in the 21st century requires modern instructional tools that help our students meet their academic goals in a manner that will prepare them for postsecondary life in the best way possible,” said Superintendent Dr. Josue Borrego. “These whiteboards, as well as the improved connectivity, provide our teachers with an immeasurable amount of resources that will help them meet the learning styles of their students and prepare them to move along the K-12 pipeline.”

New HVAC chillers for climate controlled classrooms, camera systems for safety and security monitoring and an updated telephone and connectivity system were also included in the near $1 million dollar renovations.

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