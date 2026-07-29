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Casa de Peregrinos announces new EV mobile pantry fleet with funding from Oracle

CASA DE PEREGRINOS
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Published 1:37 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos, a non-profit located in Doña Ana County fighting food insecurity, has announced that the company Oracle, the business behind Project Jupiter, has provided funding to buy new electric vehicles (EV) to support their cause.

The non-profit says that three total electric vehicles, including a pick-up truck, were purchased to help increase deliveries of healthy food throughout the area and enhance its Mobile Food Pantry (MFP) program.

“Every day we meet our neighbors who are doing their best to care for their families,” said Lorenzo Alba, Jr., executive director, Casa de Peregrinos. “Sometimes the biggest challenge isn’t finding food, it’s getting it. Transportation and lack of infrastructure in our county has long been an issue. Oracle’s support means we can bring healthy food closer to where people live and make sure more of our neighbors have what they need.”

Casa de Peregrinos

Earlier this year, Oracle and Project Jupiter partners also supported Casa de Peregrinos’ Pop-Up Pantry events, helping the organization respond to the growing demand for food assistance across Southern New Mexico.

“Food is a remarkable way of bringing people together, but access to it is never something we should take for granted,” said Colleen Cassity, global head of Social Impact, Oracle. “Casa de Peregrinos understands that nourishment is about more than a meal. It’s about dignity, health, and hope. We’re grateful to stand alongside them as they continue caring for families across Doña Ana County. This commitment is part of Oracle’s broader investments in Doña Ana County and the State of New Mexico.”

A spokesperson for Casa De Peregrinos says that these vans will be utilized in areas such as the Sunland Park and Chaparral area as they have seen a need for food increase in areas in Southern New Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: News
casa de peregrinos
dona ana county
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