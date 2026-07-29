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El Paso Central Business Association host luncheon with El Paso Mayor as guest speaker

KVIA
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New
Published 6:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Central Business Association hosted a luncheon for business leaders, entrepreneurs, city officials and others to discuss items such as economic development across the Borderplex.

The monthly luncheon was hosted at the El Paso Convention Center on Wednesday, July 29. El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson was the guest speaker at the event and organizers say Mayor Johnson will share his vision for El Paso's continued growth, highlighting key priorities including economic development, infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life.

"For nearly eight decades, the Central Business Association has served as a convener for meaningful conversations that connect leaders and strengthen our regional economy," said Tanny Berg, President and Co-Founder of the El Paso Central Business Association. "We are honored to welcome Mayor Renard Johnson and provide our members and guests with the opportunity to hear directly from the city's chief executive on the future of El Paso."

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Armando Ramirez

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