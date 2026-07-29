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Radioactive source recovered in Texas

TEXAS DPS
By
New
Published 1:59 PM

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with other local, state, and federal officials, announced Wednesday of the recovery of a Cesium-137 (Cs-137) radioactive source in Midland County over the weekend.

According to DPS, Friday, July 24, 2026, a DPS Corporal assigned to the Radiological/Nuclear Threat Detection (Rad/Nuc) Unit was doing patrol duties when he received an alarm from his vehicle-mounted radiation detection system near S County Road 1210.

Texas DPS

Using additional radiation detection equipment, the Corporal conducted a systematic survey of the area and determined that a Cs-137 radioactive source was emitting radiation from beneath the ground. After confirming the presence of the source, the Corporal requested assistance from local, state and federal partner agencies to coordinate a safe recovery operation.

The following day, DPS’ Rad/Nuc Unit and as well as the following agencies responded to the area:

-FBI

-Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS)

-Midland Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team

-Midland Health Department

-Midland Emergency Management

-Chevron security representatives

Officials conducted radiological assessments and developed an excavation plan to begin specialized recovery operations.

Officials continued radiological monitoring throughout the operation, and designated hot and cold zones were established to ensure the safety of all personnel. Radiation exposure levels were closely monitored, and personnel rotations were conducted in accordance with established safety protocols.

Texas DPS

Eventually, the Cs-137 source was successfully located approximately 6 to 8 inches below the surface. The recovered item was identified as a 100-millicurie sealed radioactive source manufactured in April 1967. After the source was documented and radiation readings were verified, it was safely recovered without incident. The operation concluded with no injuries, no personnel contamination and no threat to the public.

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