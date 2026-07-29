SISD Board to hire third party investigator to look into Woodcraft complaint

UPDATE: The SISD Board of Trustees voted to hire a third-party investigator to look into the parent complaint that was filed against District 2 Trustee Ryan Woodcraft.

The Board voted unanimously after about an hour-long discussion in executive session.

"The board has not reached any findings or conclusions regarding the complaint." said Board President Michael Najera. "Because the review is pending, we will not discuss the allegations, evidence or possible outcomes."

Najera said the investigator will be Robert Blumenfield, but did not give a timeline for how long the investigation could last.

Woodcraft will remain on the board as the investigation goes on. Najera said the Texas education code nor the Board policy gives them the power to remove a member at this time.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The SISD Board of Trustees will talk about a complaint filed against Trustee Ryan Woodcraft by a parent during their special meeting tonight.

Woodcraft was arrested over the weekend on an assault with bodily injury charge. He's accused of putting a teenager in a chokehold at a party in late June. According to El Paso County jail records, he posted bond of $3,500.

A parent filed a complaint against him, and now the board will be talking about the process to review the complaint in executive session, and potential action in a public discussion afterwards.

Woodcraft's attorney Brian Kennedy said he denies the accusations and looks forward to clearing his name in court. Woodcraft also worked as a contractor on Fort Bliss, but ABC-7 can confirm he no longer works with the base.

ABC-7 will have a full report on what happens during the meeting tonight on ABC-7 at 10.