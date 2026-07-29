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UTEP officials warn university community about email, text scams

KVIA
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Published 12:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is warning everyone apart of the university about email and text scams as the Information Security Office (ISO) has seen an increase in these scams.

In a social media post, UTEP Police shared the image below of screen shot showing one of the scam text messages that UTEP ISO has seen an increase of.

UTEP Police

In the post, UTEP officials provided ways to help identify potential scams and what to do if individuals have fallen to victim to a scam:
-A common tactic from threat actors is to direct users away from UTEP-managed resources and onto personal communication methods, such as text messages, personal email accounts, or external messaging apps. Once a conversation moves outside official channels, it becomes more difficult for the University to detect and respond to malicious activity.
-Be suspicious of links, attachments, and any content you don't recognize, aren't expecting, or you receive from potentially fraudulent senders.
-Never send out money or buy anything without confirming directly to verify your contact's identity through phone, video, or in person.
-If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam email, please change your UTEP password as soon as possible and notify the ISO Office.

UTEP officials also say that if anyone has questions or concerns to contact security@utep.edu.

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