Good Vibes Only: Humane Society of El Paso volunteers help keep tails wagging

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Saturday, August 1st marks the 33rd Annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon on ABC-7. It’s the chance to spotlight homeless animals in El Paso and the life-saving work that happens every day at the Humane Society of El Paso. The goal is to raise the necessary funds to continue providing medical care, food, shelter and enrichment activities.

The shelter also relies on dedicated volunteers to keep operations running year-round. For many, making a donation is not an option, so they choose to volunteer!

El Pasoan Kim Heidemann started volunteering with the Humane Society of El Paso earlier this year. She’s become a familiar face with many of the dogs who enjoy her treats and extra snuggles.

"Robin just loves to be at the front, and he knows because I'm going to scratch him. And usually I come by with treats, and Rex is all excited. He does zoomies sometimes, and he'll come to the front of the cage, and I think he knows I give treats,” she stated when asked about the dogs at the shelter.

Heidemann said her love for animals fueled her decision to join the volunteer pack. She also enjoys connecting with other animal lovers.

"So it's a really great way to, you know, be part of the community and also help with exercising the animals that are stuck in their kennels,” she added.

The volunteer program at the HSEP operates in a tiered program, giving volunteers the flexibility to serve in an area they enjoy. Kim is now a tail wagger. She assists with cleaning kennels, cleaning up after the animals, washing dishes and sanitizing toys.

"I'm hoping that's going to help them be a little bit more comfortable in their situation.”

Humane Society officials said volunteers donate nearly 50,000 hours a year.

Heidemann said she had many dogs growing up, so she enjoys their companionship. She’s currently unable to adopt a pet, so she chooses to volunteer instead.

"I've got a soft spot for animals since I can't have one personally. And this is my way to give back,” she added.

She encourages others to get involved with the Humane Society of El Paso!

If you would like to learn more about the Humane Society, click here.

Watch the Happiness Happens Here Telethon on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 4-11 p.m. only on ABC-7.

