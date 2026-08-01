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Multiple power outages reported, over 16,000 customers affected

EL PASO ELECTRIC
By
New
Published 4:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso Electric Outage map, there are over 64 reported outages throughout the Borderland.

According to El Paso Electric, 16,888 customers are currently out of power.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric regarding the outages.

Once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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