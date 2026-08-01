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Police investigate death near Lower Valley

KVIA/File
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New
Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department says that the Crime Against Persons (CAP) unit is investigating a death.

Police say the death occurred near the 300 block of Cargil.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.

Once that information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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