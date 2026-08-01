Skip to Content
News

Sheriff’s office reports in-custody death at El Paso County Detention Facility

The El Paso County Detention Facility, also known as the downtown jail.
KVIA, File
The El Paso County Detention Facility, also known as the downtown jail.
By
New
Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Saturday that there was an inmate death at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to EPCSO, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, detention officers discovered an inmate who they say was unresponsive during a routine physical check of the housing floor at the detention facility.

Medical staff and the El Paso Fire Department responded and immediately initiated life-saving measures; however, the inmate was pronounced deceased, according to EPCSO.

Officials say that there are no indications of foul play at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division as is standard protocol when any in-custody death occurs.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has also been notified in accordance with state law.

This marks the fourth in-custody death involving the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in 2026, including three within the detention facilities and one within the Law Enforcement Bureau.

The investigations remain ongoing, and once that information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.