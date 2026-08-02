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City of El Paso shares list of remembrance events for 7th anniversary of the August 3rd shooting

El Paso County Healing Garden
KVIA
El Paso County Healing Garden
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Published 2:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the community to participate in a series of remembrance activities marking seven years since the August 3, 2019 tragedy.

According to the city, these observances honor those we lost while providing opportunities for remembrance, reflection, and healing.

“August 3 left an indelible impact on El Paso, but it also revealed the compassion and resilience of our community,” said Mayor Renard U. Johnson. “As we honor the 23 lives we lost, I encourage El Pasoans to continue showing love for one another through simple acts of kindness. Whether it’s by donating blood at the City’s August 4 blood drive, volunteering with a local nonprofit, helping a neighbor, or reaching out to someone in need, every act of compassion helps strengthen our community. Caring for one another is what makes El Paso special.”

The list below are remembrance activities to honor the 23 victims from the shooting:

Unite with Light

August 2–8 @ 8:30 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to illuminate their porches or windows with orange lights each evening as a visible expression of remembrance and solidarity.

Community Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, August 3 @ 9 a.m.

Jim Crouch Park, 7500 W. H. Burges Dr.

The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) will host a community remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and reaffirming El Paso's commitment to unity and inclusion. They will be joined by elected officials, faith leaders, and community advocates.

Remembrance of August 3 Tribute

August 3–10

City Hall, Council Chamber Lobby, 300 N. Campbell St.

A tribute installation featuring photographs of the 23 victims will be displayed outside City Council Chambers, providing residents and visitors an opportunity to reflect and pay their respects.

Star on the Mountain

Monday, August 3 @ 8:30 p.m.

The Star on the Mountain will flash 23 times in memory of the 23 victims.

Community Blood Drive

Tuesday, August 4 @ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City Hall Breezeway, 300 N. Campbell St.

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