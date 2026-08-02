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El Paso homeowner experiences unexpected burglars

EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES
By
New
Published 4:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On a social media post from the El Paso Animal Services, the agency shared that a family of three raccoons were caught after making their home in a chimney in an El Paso residence.

Officials with El Paso Animal Services say a mama raccoon and her two babies moved into the chimney. Somewhere along the way, the mom found her way inside the house, and the homeowner contacted animal services about the intruder.

Animal Protection Officers responded to the call and were able to secure all three raccoons before reuniting the family and releasing them together, in what officials say, was a safe area.

Image Courtesy: EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES

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Armando Ramirez

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