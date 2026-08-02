EPCC reveals mobile food pantry dates for summer and fall
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) has announced that the college is working with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to provide Mobile Food Pantries at EPCC campuses around the city.
EPCC says the Mobile Pantry, formerly known as the Grocery Pickup, will be on every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon, unless specified or, at various EPCC campuses.
The Mobile Pantry is available for Texas residents and EPCC officials ask that residents planning on attending bring their own bag/wagon and supplies are available while they last.
Below is the locations and times when the mobile food pantry will be available:
Northwest campus, Parking Lot A:
August 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
September 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
October 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
November 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Mission del Paso campus, Horseshoe:
August 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
September 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
October 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L (Drive Thru):
August 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
September 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
October 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B (Drive Thru):
August 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
September 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
November 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot C:
September 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
October 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
November 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon