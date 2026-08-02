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EPCC reveals mobile food pantry dates for summer and fall

Sonia Rivera, right, gets food items loaded onto her cart by volunteer bel Ochoa Wednesday
EPCC/FILE
Sonia Rivera, right, gets food items loaded onto her cart by volunteer bel Ochoa Wednesday
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Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) has announced that the college is working with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to provide Mobile Food Pantries at EPCC campuses around the city.

EPCC says the Mobile Pantry, formerly known as the Grocery Pickup, will be on every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon, unless specified or, at various EPCC campuses.

The Mobile Pantry is available for Texas residents and EPCC officials ask that residents planning on attending bring their own bag/wagon and supplies are available while they last.

Below is the locations and times when the mobile food pantry will be available:

Northwest campus, Parking Lot A:

August 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

September 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

October 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

November 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mission del Paso campus, Horseshoe:

August 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

September 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

October 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L (Drive Thru):

August 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

September 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

October 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B (Drive Thru):

August 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

September 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

November 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot C:

September 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

October 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

November 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

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Armando Ramirez

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