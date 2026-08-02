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At least 50 train cars derail near Lordsburg, New Mexico

Hidalgo County Fire Rescue District 1
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Published 4:00 PM

HIDALGO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with Hidalgo County Fire Rescue District 1 say that the Hidalgo County Fire Department was sent out to a train derailment Saturday afternoon near the I-10 corridor at the 34-mile marker, around 15 miles east from Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Officials say that around 50 train cars were dislodged from the track, possibly due to strong winds from a storm that had passed through the area, although the cause is still being investigated.

Officials with the fire department did not say if there were any injuries but confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

Below are images courtesy of Hidalgo County Fire Rescue District 1:

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Armando Ramirez

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