Skip to Content
News

Negotiations with Oman over Strait of Hormuz in ‘final stages,’ Iranian FM says

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:23 PM

By David BrennanNadine El-Bawab, and Jon Haworth

Last Updated: August 2, 2026, 11:27 AM MDT

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with Oman concerning the Strait of Hormuz are in their “final stages” and are “on the way to being finalized,” according to Iranian state media.

In a social media post, state news agency IRNA reported that Araghchi made the remarks at the start of a government meeting Sunday, where he presented an update on the talks between Iran and Oman.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 31, 2026.Reuters

"Referring to the progress of the talks, he announced that the negotiations are on the way to being finalized and are in their final stages," the post said.

-ABC News' Jamie Dorrington

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.