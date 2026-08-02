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UTEP parking pass changes: What you need to know to secure yours

KVIA
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Published 11:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ahead of the fall semester for the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), the university announced that instead of a general sales day for parking passes, there will be a staggered sales structure based on student classifications.

Previously, the university would open parking pass sales on the same day. This would cause hundreds of individuals to attempt to purchase parking passes all at once, which the university says students reported long queues and confusing wait times.

This year, the permits will go on sale across a series of dates, grouped by classification. According to the schedule (located below), each day's sale window runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. University officials say that on each sales day, permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Key Dates:

  • Aug 9, 9 a.m. Grade roll updates classifications in system
  • Aug 12, 9 a.m. Graduate, Doctoral, Special Professional, Post-Bachelor, Doctoral Masters
  • Aug 13, 9 a.m. Seniors
  • Aug 18, 9 a.m. Juniors
  • Aug 19, 9 a.m. Sophomores
  • Aug 20, 9 a.m. Freshmen
  • Aug 21, 9 a.m. General sales open

According to University officials, this system is meant to spread sales across multiple days so fewer people are trying to buy permits in the system at the same time. Officials believe that in utilizing this system it will help run things faster and more reliably for everyone.

If a student misses out on their grade classification sales day, they will need to wait until general sales open on August 21, when the remaining parking passes will be sold.

For more information on the UTEP parking permit changes, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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