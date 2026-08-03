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Las Cruces man dies after being hit by car

A pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a vehicle Saturday near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street.
LCPD
A pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a vehicle Saturday near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street.
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Published 3:08 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 52-year-old man died after a crash in Las Cruces Saturday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

It happened before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street, LCPD said. Police went to the area after a crash report and found the man with multiple injuries.

LCPD said a 22-year-old driver allegedly traveled west on Amador in rainy weather and saw the man walking in the road. The driver tried to avoid hitting him, but failed.

The man went to a Las Cruces hospital and later moved to an El Paso hospital, where he died to his injuries, police said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing.

LCPD said it won't share the man's name until his family is notified.

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Las Cruces Police Department

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Gabrielle Lopez

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