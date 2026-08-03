NMSU athlete who missed court tried to get into US for trial, his agency says

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- According to his agency and his father, Deshawndre Washington was trying to get into the U.S. from Lebanon for his hazing case trial in Las Cruces Monday, but was held up due to the military conflict in the Middle East. He used to play for New Mexico State University.

Washington has been playing in the Middle East for the past two seasons and currently is playing for a team called Sagesse Sports Club based in Lebanon. He played in a playoff game Monday while the trial was supposed to start.

Washington's agency told ABC-7 that they submitted paperwork before the trial started with statements from both Lebanese officials and the U.S. Embassy stating that he couldn't travel due to security concerns.

They also told ABC-7 Washington wanted to be in Las Cruces for the trial to prove his innocence. ABC-7 also spoke with Washington's father, Sean Wright.

Wright said Washington is still trying to get back into the U.S. and isn't trying to hide from anything.

"Deshawndre's coming back to the United States. Deshawndre never intended not to come back to the United States," said Wright. "Deshawndre has always intended to be here to be in front of the judge. He's never not been. He's always been. We're not on no run. We haven't ran."

Washington is facing 15 felony charges: