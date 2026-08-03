TxDOT El Paso seeks public input on Border Highway east expansion study

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- TxDOT would like to hear your thoughts.

The Border Highway East study looks at a possible 20-mile extension from Loop 375 (Americas Avenue) to FM 3380 (M.F. Aguilera Road) near Tornillo.

The study is exploring ways to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. Goals include reducing congestion, making it easier to get around, and making the roads safer. Right now, there are no specific projects planned or funding set aside for construction.

You can learn more and share your input at an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, August 4th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clint High School.

At the public meeting, you can look at printed study materials, see exhibit boards, talk with staff, and share your comments. The meeting will be in an open-house format, so you can come and go as you like. Spanish-speaking team members will be there to help. There will not be a formal presentation.

The virtual public meeting will include the same information. It will be available online starting Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. MDT. To join, visit www.txdot.gov at that time and search for “border highway east study.”

You can also share your comments by phone or mail. Please send your comments by August 18th.