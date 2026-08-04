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Record measles cases in U.S. prompt Immunize El Paso to urge vaccinations as school year begins

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Published 9:40 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Measles cases in the United States are now at their highest level since 2000. Immunize El Paso urges families to make sure their children are up to date on recommended vaccines.
Vaccinations are still available, even though many students have already returned to school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports more than 2,300 measles cases nationwide in 2026. Measles spreads easily because it is one of the most contagious diseases. Health experts continue to stress that vaccination is still the best way to protect both individuals and the community.

For more information, contact Immunize El Paso at (915) 533-3414 or visit www.immunizeelpaso.org.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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