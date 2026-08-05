El Paso Museum of Art ranked 5th best Texas art museum

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art made its mark as one of the top five art museums in Texas, according to the City of El Paso. Glasstire, the country's oldest online art magazine, ranked the EPMA fifth in its latest updated list.

"In a state that is home to nearly 100 art museums and some of the finest collections in the nation, we are extremely proud to represent West Texas and the Borderlands through this recognition," said El Paso Museum of Art Director Edward Hayes Jr.

Glasstire noted the museum's commitment to showcasing local and regional artists. It also recognized the biennial exhibition, which features art made on and near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Permanent collections in the museum also caught the magazine's eye.

The city said the museum's rank follows recent investment in modernizing the museum, including the "Star Ceiling: El Paso" light display outside the entrance. El Paso artist Leo Villareal created the 120-foot LED installation. Local philanthropist Judy Robinson, the driving force behind the work, recently earned the "El Pasoan of the Year" recognition for bringing it to life.

A view of the "Star Ceiling: El Paso" installation at night.

(Courtesy: KVIA/File)

A recent photo gallery capturing Frida Kahlo's life brought record attendance to the museum, according to the city. "Frida Kahlo: Sus Fotos" also marked the museum's grand reopening on Feb. 14.

The top four museums featured in the updated ranking are in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.