Local philanthropist and art advocate earns El Pasoan of the Year honor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Each year, El Paso Inc. recognizes an individual who has helped advance El Paso over the last 12 months and sometimes even a lifetime.

For 2025, the publication announced local philanthropist and art advocate Judy Robison as the El Pasoan of the Year.

"I am incredibly honored,” said Robison when ABC-7 asked about receiving the honor. ABC-7 met one-on-one with Robison to talk about her achievement.

Robison still marvels at the Star Ceiling art installation in Downtown El Paso, calling it “the love of my life.”

She is credited with helping bring the installation to life.

It was created by El Paso artist Leo Villareal. It consists of a 120-foot suspended LED array featuring 13,500 energy-efficient LEDs that create non-repeating patterns. The work also includes zero-gravity benches and planters that feature species native to the Chihuahuan Desert.

The public installation is next to the El Paso Museum of Art and has become a defining piece in Downtown El Paso.

Robison was the driving force behind bringing the installation to life. She is credited with helping raise nearly $6 million in private funding to construct, install and maintain the project.

The project took nearly five years to complete. She said seeing the installation for the first time was overwhelming.

"It's breathtaking and very, very gratifying,” she said.

Robison and her husband moved to El Paso in the early 1970s. Back then, the art scene looked very different than now.

"In the 70s and 80s, in El Paso was not thriving,” she said.

Robison would quickly become involved in the community. She has served on more than 30 boards, helping improve the quality of life in El Paso.

"I think it's, the quality of life is so important in any community. But art has a lot of space for economic development. And, it's just I've had a passion for it all my life, and it's been important to me to share that passion with our community.”

Robison would also become a champion for the arts in El Paso.

"I have given a lot of my life to the arts and to really into health and welfare," she said.

The outdoor terrace next to the museum was renamed after Robison. She said being named El Pasoan of the Year is the privilege of a lifetime.

"I am incredibly honored. I'm humbled by the people that have been in this position before me. And, it's it's just really an honor to be named El Pasoan of the Year."

El Paso Inc. will celebrate Judy Robison and other awardees during this year’s luncheon. It’s happening on Tuesday, March 3rd at Hotel Paso Del Norte.