Man accused of writing “666” on items inside Northeast El Paso Catholic church

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged 27-year-old Isaac Jordan Soto-Olivarez with burglarizing Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Northeast El Paso.

Investigators say Soto-Olivarez poured holy oil over different parts of the church's interior, turned crosses upside down, and wrote "666" on several items, including a rosary candle, mirror, and the tabernacle of the prayer room. Investigators recovered surveillance video appearing to show Soto-Olivarez causing approximately $4,100 in damage.

The alleged burglary happened on July 16. Officials issued a warrant for Soto-Olivarez's arrest the July 17. El Paso Police officers and FBI agents with the West Texas Border Corruption Task Forces arrested him on July 27. Officials accuse him of trying to evade arrest.

Officials booked Soto-Olivarez into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $41,000 bond. He is charged with Burglary of Building, Criminal Mischief Damage/Destruction to Place of Worship, and Evading Arrest or Detention.

The church, located on the 10000 block of Pheasant Road, includes an elementary school and is a block from Parkland High School.