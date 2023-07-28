Body found at El Paso water treatment facility in final stages of decomposition, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police identify the body found at the John T. Hickerson Water Treatment Facility Thursday morning as a 42-year-old man from Tochtepec, Mexico. They have not yet released his name.

The facility is located near the intersection of Paisano Drive and Executive Center Boulevard in West El Paso.

Police officials sent out an alert just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday. They say the initial call came in from Border Patrol agents, who found the body just after 10:00 a.m.

Combined Search and Rescue units found the man in the advanced stages of decomposition. They called in Crimes Against Persons Detectives to investigate. They are still figuring out the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (915)-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.