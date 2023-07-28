FBI arrests El Paso man for allegedly bribing a public official

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jail records show that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations' El Paso office arrested Fernando Castillo on Friday, July 28.

Agents charged Castillo with Bribery of Public Officials, a federal crime. They booked him into the El Paso Downtown jail on Friday.

Jail records show that he is expected to be released on Saturday, July 29 without any bond payments.

ABC-7 is working to learn the details of the alleged crime, what led up to Castillo's arrest, and when he is expected to first appear in court. We have reached out to the FBI's El Paso office for comment on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.