Watch: Fire destroys Northeast El Paso pizza restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire engulfed a restaurant in Northeast El Paso Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant is located at 4602 Tetons Drive just after 12:30 PM. The building houses the House of Taste, a pizza restaurant.

The El Paso Fire Department listed the fire as minor, but says that the fire fully engulfed the structure.

Fire crews knocked down the fire soon after, but continue to check for hotspots. Officials did not report any injuries.

The El Paso Fire Department Fire Marshals Office will do an investigation into the cause of the fire. ABC-7 is digging for additional details.

