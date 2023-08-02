Several Las Cruces Public School campuses shelter in place due to inclement weather

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools officials alerted parents Wednesday that they put several campuses on shelter-in-place protocol due to inclement weather.

Officials say lightning was detected within 10 miles of the schools.

The district did not specify which schools are sheltering in place.

The district says that students who drive to school will be allowed to leave at dismissal time at each principals' discretion. Students who walk and take the bus will continue to shelter in place until the weather clears.

"If you are picking up your child while a school is sheltering in place due to weather, you may do so at your own risk," the district warned parents. "We apologize for the inconvenience."