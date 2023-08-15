One dead after semi collides with motorcycle on I-10 near Schuster exit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi collided with a motorcycle in West El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department. They confirm that one person died in the crash. Another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-10 West near the Schuster exit.

Traffic is currently backed up as a result of the crash and crews have blocked off the highway all the way back to the Mesa exit. It is closed until further notice.

Emergency crews just arrived at the scene and are evaluating the motorcyclist. No injuries have been reported yet, officials tell ABC-7.

The El Paso Police Department has taken over the investigation.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details.