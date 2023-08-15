Skip to Content
One dead after semi collides with motorcycle on I-10 near Schuster exit

TXDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi collided with a motorcycle in West El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department. They confirm that one person died in the crash. Another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-10 West near the Schuster exit.

Traffic is currently backed up as a result of the crash and crews have blocked off the highway all the way back to the Mesa exit. It is closed until further notice.

The El Paso Police Department has taken over the investigation.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details.

