Two people in critical condition following shooting at East El Paso house party

UPDATE-- Officials with the El Paso Police Department said two people are in critical condition following a shooting in East El Paso.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a shooting at a house party at the 10900 blocks of Gary Player.

When officers arrived they found a large gathering of partygoers in the backyard.

Officers also found a gunshot victim. The person was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Additionally, a second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by other partygoers. Both are listed in critical condition.

The victims include a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The Crimes Against Persons Unit continues to investigate the case with the assistance of the Gang Unit.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in east El Paso.

It happened at the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive, which isn't far from the intersection of Lee Trevino and Vista Del Sol.

Emergency dispatch officials say the call came in just after 1:30 a.m.

The El Paso Police Department says Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating, and adds one person was taken to the hospital.

They have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects.

We're working to learn more information about the victim's injuries, and we'll be sure to keep you posted both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we have it.