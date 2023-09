EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have confirmed that a man has died after being stabbed in northeast El Paso.

It happened at the 4100 block of Kasper Way.

One man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.