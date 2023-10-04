An 82-year-old Canutillo man was found dead in his home. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are investigating an 82-year-old man's death as a homicide.

Deputies found Edward Albert Trout dead inside his house on the 700 block of Bailey Road in Canutillo just after noon on October 1, 2023.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the homicide investigation. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and they do not believe that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Criminal Investigations Division at (915)-538-2291.