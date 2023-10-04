Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

An 82-year-old Canutillo man was found dead in his home. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:16 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies are investigating an 82-year-old man's death as a homicide.

Deputies found Edward Albert Trout dead inside his house on the 700 block of Bailey Road in Canutillo just after noon on October 1, 2023.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the homicide investigation. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and they do not believe that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Criminal Investigations Division at (915)-538-2291.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content