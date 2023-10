EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in northeast El Paso.

According to police, the shooting took place early Saturday morning at the 4550 block of Hercules Avenue.

We are working to learn more information about this shooting, and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.