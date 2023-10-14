Skip to Content
One person killed in car crash in El Paso’s lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died following a crash involving a car and a semi truck in El Paso's lower valley.

Police say this crash happened just after 8 a.m. at Zaragoza Road and Americas Ave.

Special traffic investigators are on the scene of that crash.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about this crash, and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as we get them.

