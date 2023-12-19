Skip to Content
Semi-trailer tips over Loop 375 flyover in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi-trailer going southbound on the Loop 375 flyover to I-10 east tips over landing on Gateway East, Tuesday morning.

Police say a man in his 50s was transported to the Del Sol with non-life threatening injuries.

First responders received the call at 6:31 a.m.

The right turn lane on Gateway East will be closed. Clearing time is until further notice.

The semi-trailer was carrying a container with metal parts.

This is a developing story.

