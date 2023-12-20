El Paso man dead after serious south-central crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators say a man died after he was thrown out of his car.

52-year-old Fernando Gutierrez was driving along the 4200 block of Alameda in south-central El Paso when he failed to negotiate a curb and drove up onto it.

The car started to roll. Gutierrez was thrown out of the car because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police investigators.

ABC-7 reported on this story when it happened. Our crews were at the scene of the crash. Read our initial report here.

Emergency crews rushed Gutierrez to the hospital. The crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. of December 15, 2023. Gutierrez died on December 18.

This is the 78th traffic fatality of the year compared to 72 this time last year, a police spokesperson said.