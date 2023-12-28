All eastbound lanes of El Paso’s Border Highway reopened after 2 people were hit crossing road

Update: All lanes have reopened.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Border Highway was shut down Thursday night after two people were hit while crossing the road, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 just after 7 p.m. Police closed the Border Highway between Yarbrough and Midway.

Several people were crossing the road when it happened, according to the fire department.

Officials have not said if they were migrants, but over the past few years migrants have been hit by vehicles in that same area.

The fire spokesperson mentioned one man in his 20s was hit. A fire dispatcher two people had been taken to the hospital. One of them suffered serious injuries and the other one suffered minor injuries.

An off-duty firefighter stopped to render aid, the fire department said.