Driver dies after car roof torn open during serious Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are providing more information on the first fatal traffic collision of the new year.

Police investigators have only tentatively identified the 31-year-old woman who died, and therefor have not yet released her named.

The crash happened on Gateway East near Pendale in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Police say the woman got onto Gateway East from Pendale driving "at a high rate of speed." She started driving behind a "U-Haul-type truck," investigators say. When she tried to change lanes, police say the woman's car hit the back of the truck. She lost control and veered into the left lane. Police describe how the roof of the woman's car was torn open when it collided with the truck.

The woman died at the scene while the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

According to El Paso Police, this was the first traffic fatality of the year, compared to zero this time last year.