EPISD school bus involved in crash in Northeast El Paso

By
New
Published 12:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash involving an El Paso Independent School District school bus sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The El Paso Fire Department says there were no children on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

The collision happened at 9870 Gateway North.

An EPISD spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the following statement.

"This morning, an El Paso ISD school bus was involved in a vehicle accident in Northeast El Paso. No students were in the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported by staff on board."

Emma Hoggard

