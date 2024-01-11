Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash, injuring two people

EL PASO, Texas -- A human smuggling pursuit that began in west El Paso ends in a crash, injuring two people in south central, Thursday morning.

Three migrants were inside a white SUV, including a 15-year-old girl, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

DPS says, the SUV struck another car that ended in the crash and also hitting an electrical pole.

Two people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries, another with serious injuries, according to fire dispatch.

We are working to find out whether the passengers in the SUV or the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Officials expect the lanes to be closed for another two-hours.

This is a developing story.