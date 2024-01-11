El Paso Police: Woman dead, four children injured in serious crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are providing new information about a deadly crash that injured three children.

A police spokesperson says that on December 22, 2023, 20-year-old Aliyah Chaya Walker disregarded a stop sign as she attempted to drive across the 13300 block of Gateway North.

Police say she drove into the path of another car carrying two 27-year-olds and four children: a 12-year-old, two 10-year-olds, and a 5-year-old. Only the 5-year-old walked away uninjured from the crash.

The two cars collided and emergency crews rushed Walker to the hospital with serious injuries. Walker died on January 9, 2024.

"The main contributing factor of this collision is disregarding a stop sign," police say.

This was the 81st traffic fatality of 2023.