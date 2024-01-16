Las Cruces schools sheltered in place as police chased suspect Tuesday morning
Update: The shelter in place measures have since been lifted.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools put Sunrise Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Highland Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, and Mesa Middle School students on lockdown as they arrived this morning.
A Las Cruces Police spokesperson tells ABC-7 that a man allegedly crashed a stolen car and ran away, possibly armed, near the schools. The officials say the "active crime scene" is located on North Highway 70, south of Peach Tree near Jornada Road.
A LCPS spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the message sent out to parents Tuesday morning.
"An early morning situation on the East Mesa has prompted police presence near several of our schools. At the advisement of police, students will be sheltering in place as they arrive this morning. We will keep you updated as we get more information."Las Cruces Public Schools