Las Cruces schools sheltered in place as police chased suspect Tuesday morning

Update: The shelter in place measures have since been lifted.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools put Sunrise Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Highland Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, and Mesa Middle School students on lockdown as they arrived this morning.

A Las Cruces Police spokesperson tells ABC-7 that a man allegedly crashed a stolen car and ran away, possibly armed, near the schools. The officials say the "active crime scene" is located on North Highway 70, south of Peach Tree near Jornada Road.

A LCPS spokesperson provided ABC-7 with the message sent out to parents Tuesday morning.