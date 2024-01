EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Scattered power outages caused more than 1,600 customers in Northeast El Paso to sit in the dark.

The outages were first reported around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The outage map showed scattered outages along Dyer from Pershing Avenue to Fred Wilson.

El Paso Electric says a utility pole was knocked down and that there are currently only 30 customers impacted.

This is a developing story.