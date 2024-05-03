Bomb kills 5 people, including children, at a refugee camp in eastern Congo

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Congolese army says a bomb at a refugee camp in eastern Congo has killed at least 5 people, including children. An army spokesman blamed the attack on the Mugunga refugee camp in North Kivu on a rebel group, known as M23, with alleged links to Rwanda, in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The rebel group denied any role in the attack and accused the army of planting the bomb. M23 has seized more territory in the region this week, capturing the mining town of Rubaya, where there are important deposits of minerals used to make smartphones. The group made up of former soldiers has been fighting the Congolese government forces for more than a decade.

