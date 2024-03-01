YISD educator accused of having ‘improper relationship’ with 18-year-old student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials announced Friday that El Paso Police arrested 33-year-old Ysleta ISD employee Rayan Anthony Avalos for his alleged relationship with an 18-year-old student.

Investigators allege Avalos, who works at an unnamed YISD school, according to El Paso Police, started the relationship with the teenager in November 2023.

School officials contacted an EPPD School Resource officer to report the alleged crime. The EPPD Crimes Against Children unit then started investigating.

Avalos is charged with improper relationship between educator and student. ABC-7 is working to learn more about which school he worked at and what position he held with the district.

Officers booked Avalos into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.