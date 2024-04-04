Skip to Content
Body found in Clint canal

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies found a body in a canal near Hole in the Wall Road and Riverside Road Wednesday.

"Deputies arrived on scene along with Tribal Fire Department and observed a body in the canal with no obvious signs of life," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "Fire Department personnel initiated a recovery operation and successfully recovered the body."

Investigators do not suspect foul play. The Medical Examiner was called out to the scene to look into the death. No other details were immediately available.

