El Paso Police investigate fight, one person injured, one in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person is being treated for a stab would after a fight according to police.

The call went out about 11 a.m. Saturday at the 1800 block of N. Oregon in West El Paso.

Police responded to a fight with weapons and found one person was stabbed.

Crimes Against Persons detectives say one person is in custody and their investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, we will update the information as it becomes available, on air and online

