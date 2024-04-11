Police find dead man in Socorro canal

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officers with the Socorro Police Department were called out to the 11000 block of Santa Barbara on reports of a body in a canal.

Officers found a dead man in the canal when they arrived. This happened Thursday just after 7 a.m.

"Although the investigation is ongoing it appears that the male is a migrant who had fallen into the canal and drowned," a spokesperson stated.

No other details are available at this time. ABC-7 is working to learn more.