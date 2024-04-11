Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Police find dead man in Socorro canal

By
Published 10:21 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officers with the Socorro Police Department were called out to the 11000 block of Santa Barbara on reports of a body in a canal.

Officers found a dead man in the canal when they arrived. This happened Thursday just after 7 a.m.

"Although the investigation is ongoing it appears that the male is a migrant who had fallen into the canal and drowned," a spokesperson stated.

No other details are available at this time. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content