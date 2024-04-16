Fort Hancock High on lockdown after minor shot gun near school

Update: The Fort Hancock ISD superintendent tells ABC-7 the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m.

The superintendent says law enforcement responded in less than a minute.

No injuries were reported at the school, according to the superintendent.

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor shot a hand gun near Fort Hancock High School this morning, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office.

Officials placed the school on lockdown as a precaution. The school is located at 100 West School Street.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol, and the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office are still looking for the minor, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that the male minor is not a student at the school.

Sheriff's officials have not identified the minor, explained what led up to the shooting, or told ABC-7 if anyone was injured in the shooting. ABC-7 is working to learn more.