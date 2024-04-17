Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Rescuers escorting stranded hiker to safety in El Paso’s McKelligon Canyon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:04 AM

Update: The rescue crew has made contact with the hiker, who officials have identified as a man in his 20s.

El Paso Fire posted on social media saying the hiker is being "escorted back to safety" right now.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is trying to rescue a stranded hiker in McKelligon Canyon.

The Combined Search and Rescue Crew was called out just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon in Central El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content