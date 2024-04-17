Rescuers escorting stranded hiker to safety in El Paso’s McKelligon Canyon
Update: The rescue crew has made contact with the hiker, who officials have identified as a man in his 20s.
El Paso Fire posted on social media saying the hiker is being "escorted back to safety" right now.
UPDATE COMSAR at McKelligon Canyon: Crews made contact with the patient. Male in his 20s being escorted back to safety.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 17, 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is trying to rescue a stranded hiker in McKelligon Canyon.
The Combined Search and Rescue Crew was called out just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon in Central El Paso.
Combined Search and Rescue Crews responding to reports of a hiker in need of assistance at the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 17, 2024
